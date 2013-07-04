ROME, July 4 Global wheat output is set to
increase by 6.8 percent in the 2013/14 season and maize
production will recover sharply, the United Nations food agency
and agriculture body AMIS said on Thursday, raising their
forecasts for cereals production.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the
G20-linked Agricultural Market Information System expect world
wheat production in 2013/14 to reach 704 million tonnes, up from
a previous forecast of 702 million tonnes made in June.
FAO and AMIS also hiked their forecast for maize production
to 972 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 963 million
tonnes, due to upward adjustments to the outlook for Europe.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Naomi O'Leary)