ROME, Sept 5 Global food prices fell in August
for the fourth month running, driven by declines in cereals and
edible oils prices, the United Nations' food agency said on
Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index,
which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 201.8 points in
August, about 1.9 percent below July's level.
FAO said it had raised its forecast for global cereal
production in 2013/14 to 2.492 billion tonnes, up 0.5 percent
from its July forecast and 7.7 percent higher than 2012 output.
