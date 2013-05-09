(Corrects headline and story to say 1 pct, not 2 pct increase)

ROME May 9 Global food prices rose in April, the United Nations' food agency said on Thursday, as dairy costs surged.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 215.5 points in April, up 1 percent from a revised 213.2 in March.

The Rome-based agency said it expected "strong growth" in world cereal production in 2013.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)