BRIEF-Societe LDC FY operating income up at 174.5 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 174.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Corrects headline and story to say 1 pct, not 2 pct increase)
ROME May 9 Global food prices rose in April, the United Nations' food agency said on Thursday, as dairy costs surged.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 215.5 points in April, up 1 percent from a revised 213.2 in March.
The Rome-based agency said it expected "strong growth" in world cereal production in 2013.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)
FRANKFURT, May 31 British companies may need to set up subsidiaries in continental Europe to take part in multibillion-euro space programmes funded by the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the head of Europe's space agency told the Financial Times.