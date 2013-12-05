ROME Dec 5 Global food prices were virtually unchanged in November after a rise the month before, but were down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 206.3 points in November, a marginal decline from 206.6 in October.

A sharp decline in sugar prices last month nearly offset a rise in oils, FAO said.

It also said it expected world cereal stocks of 572 million tonnes at the end of the 2014 crop seasons, up 13.4 percent from the year before.