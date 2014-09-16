ROME, Sept 16 The number of hungry people in the
world has fallen by more than 100 million in the past decade but
805 million people, or one in nine, still do not have enough to
eat, three global food and agriculture agencies said on Tuesday.
Government drives to improve nutrition have helped put the
developing world on track to meet a United Nations goal to halve
the proportion of people suffering from hunger between 1990 and
2015, the U.N. food agency, International Fund for Agricultural
Development, and World Food Programme said.
"A stock-taking of where we stand on reducing hunger and
malnutrition shows that progress in hunger reduction at the
global level has continued but that food insecurity is still a
challenge to be conquered," they said in their report "The State
of Food Insecurity in the World".
Substantial progress in food supply in countries like Brazil
improves overall figures and masks the struggles of countries
like Haiti, where the number of hungry people increased from 4.4
million in 1990-92 to 5.3 million in 2012-14, the report said.
Countries including Brazil and Indonesia have already
achieved the development goal by halving the undernourished
proportion of their populations, through investments and
policymaking in areas from agriculture to school meals.
But the report called for more effort elsewhere, especially
in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern and Western Asia, to reduce
the hungry share of the population in developing countries to
11.7 percent, from 13.5 percent today, by the end of 2015.
A more ambitious goal to halve the absolute number of
chronically undernourished people by 2015 has been met by 25
developing countries since 1990, but there has not been enough
time for the whole world to achieve this, the report said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)