* Global hunger rate falling but more action needed -
agencies
* Progress in some countries masks struggles in others
* Ebola virus creating food crisis in West Africa
* IS control of Iraq grain facilities "very worrying' - WFP
(Updates with new quote, adds topic codes)
By Isla Binnie
ROME, Sept 16 The number of hungry people in the
world has fallen sharply over the past decade but 805 million,
or one in nine of the global population, still do not have
enough to eat, three U.N. food and agriculture agencies said on
Tuesday.
The number of chronically undernourished people dropped by
more than 100 million, equivalent to a country the size of the
Philippines, according to a report by the United Nations food
agency (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development
(IFAD) and World Food Programme (WFP).
Government drives to improve nutrition have helped the
developing world move towards a U.N. goal of halving the number
of people suffering from hunger between 1990 and 2015, said the
report entitled "The State of Food Insecurity in the World".
But success stories such as Brazil mask struggles in
countries like Haiti, where the number of hungry people rose
from 4.4 million in 1990-92 to 5.3 million in 2012-14.
"We cannot celebrate yet because we must reach 805 million
people without enough food for a healthy and productive life,"
WFP executive director Ertharin Cousin said in Rome.
The Ebola virus threatens food security in western Africa,
while conflicts in places including Iraq and Syria have meant
that people who once had enough food could lose reliable
supplies "in just a matter of weeks", she said.
The ambitious goal to halve the absolute number of
chronically undernourished people between 1990 and 2015 has been
met by 25 developing countries, but there is not enough time for
the whole world to get there by next year, the report said.
Brazil, Indonesia and Malawi, among others, have already
achieved another development goal of halving the undernourished
proportion of their populations through investments policymaking
in areas from agriculture to school meals.
But the agencies urged more efforts elsewhere, especially in
sub-Saharan Africa and southern and western Asia, to reduce the
hungry share of the population in developing countries to 11.7
percent, from 13.5 percent today, by the end of 2015.
"A world without hunger is possible in our lifetimes, but
this report is also a call for action," Cousin said.
CONFLICTS AND CRISES
Ebola, which has killed more than 2,400 people this year,
endangered harvests and sent food prices soaring in West Africa,
is rapidly creating a major food crisis there, Cousin said.
FAO issued a food security alert this month for Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea, which were all net cereal importers
even before the Ebola outbreak prompted border closures and
quarantine zones, contributing to farm labour shortages.
Ongoing conflicts in Syria, South Sudan and the Central
African Republic are preventing humanitarian efforts to help
people affected, Cousin said, adding that WFP and other agencies
needed an increase in donations.
Meanwhile, the advance of Islamic State fighters in Northern
Iraq has caused concern over the availability of wheat, which
FAO says is the most important food grain for humans.
"We are concerned about the fact that (IS) controls two of
the major grain facilities in the country," Cousin said. "These
are very worrying trends, when you have a party that can control
the food that is required by the poorest in the country."
FAO raised its global cereals output forecast for 2014
earlier this month, partly due to unexpectedly high wheat crops
in major producing countries, and said global food prices hit a
near four-year low in August.
But this is not necessarily good news for the world's poor
and hungry, FAO director general Jose Graziano Da Silva said, in
part because farmers earn less from their crops.
"Low prices do not ensure that the poorest will get more
food," he said. "If there is not ... access, low prices will not
be enough."
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)