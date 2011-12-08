MILAN Global food prices have been stabilising at high levels and there is still risk that prices can rise, a senior economist at the United Nations food agency said on Thursday after the UN's food prices index showed a new monthly decline in November.

"I'd rather say it is a slowdown in decline ... It is more stabilising at high levels than a downturn," Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO.L told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"The upside risk is still there," Abbassian added.

Global grain stocks were at comfortable levels this season, but next season's situation remained rather uncertain and would depend on a balance between demand and new output, he said.

