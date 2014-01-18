HAMBURG Jan 18 A meeting of agriculture
ministers from 69 countries on Saturday called for higher farm
productivity coupled with cultivation of diverse crop types to
help beat world hunger.
Global farming needs to maintain a balance between diversity
and high output while avoiding monoculture of single crops, said
a statement from Germany's Agriculture Ministry after the
meeting in Berlin of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture.
The Berlin meeting called for genetic databanks to be set up
to prevent the loss of traditional types of food crops as newly
developed seeds replace old varieties.
German agriculture minister Hans-Peter Friedrich said
improving food output volumes is not enough to conquer world
hunger.
"Preserving agricultural diversity is not a luxury; it is a
matter of survival," Friedrich said in a statement. "Plant
varieties, once lost, cannot be recovered. We must therefore
conserve our genetic resources worldwide on a permanent basis
and make better use of them."
Malnutrition caused by an unbalanced diet is also a serious
global problem, he said.
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation
estimates that there are still 840 million people suffering from
hunger worldwide, Friedrich said.
But a further two billion people are seriously compromised
in their development by malnutrition, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Gunna Dickson)