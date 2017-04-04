TEL AVIV, April 4 (Reuters) -
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom
Industries said on Tuesday it acquired French flavours
company Rene Laurent for $21.3 million.
* The deal was financed through bank debt.
* Founded in 1885, Rene Laurent had sales of $13.2 million
in the 12 months ending in March 2017 and employs 100 people.
* Rene Laurent has two production sites and an R&D centre
near Cannes plus a production site near Casablanca. The company
has a broad customer base in Europe, mainly in France, as well
as in French-speaking countries in Africa and in Asia.
* This is Frutarom's second acquisition this year following
the purchase of South Africa's Unique Flavors.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)