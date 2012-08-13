* Conference call to discuss possible Rapid Response Forum
* Want to avoid grain export embargoes, unilateral action
* French minister analyzing situation with U.S.
* Pressure grows on U.S. to change ethanol policy
* Brazil source sees little action short of crisis
By Gus Trompiz and Nigel Hunt
PARIS/LONDON, Aug 13 Leading members of the
Group of 20 nations are prepared to trigger an emergency meeting
to address soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought
in more than half a century and poor crops from the Black Sea
bread basket.
France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold
a conference call at the end of August to consider whether an
emergency international meeting is required, aiming to avoid a
repetition of the food price spike that triggered riots in
poorer countries in 2008.
Yet even as the third grain surge in four years stirs new
fears about food supply and inflation, many say the world's
powers are no better prepared to rein in runaway prices. Apart
from a global grain database, which has yet to be launched, and
the Rapid Response Forum that authorities are considering
convening for the first time, the G20 has few tools.
Instead, it must intervene through influence, perhaps urging
the United States to relax its ethanol policy in response to the
crisis - difficult only months before a presidential election
that may be won or lost in Midwest farm states - or urging
Russia not to impose an export ban, as it did two years ago.
"Beyond words, expect little from the G20 on rising food
prices," said Simon Evenett, a former World Bank official who is
now professor of international trade and economic development,
University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. He described the G20's
record on trade as "feeble."
"With a string of broken promises on protectionism, no
serious enforcement, monitoring well after the horse has bolted,
and a tendency to pull their punches, any G20 promises on food
trade won't be taken seriously - by the G20 themselves or by
anyone else."
The group is hindered by the widely differing views of its
diverse members, split between big consumers and producers.
A senior Brazilian government official said that only a
major food crisis would raise pressure on the G20 to call for
intervention in physical commodity markets, something countries
such as the United States and Canada typically oppose.
"If we do have a meeting, I don't think we can have anything
more than a recommendation coming out of it," said the official
who declined to be named because he was not allowed to speak
publicly. "The forum has no powers to impose certain policies or
decisions on its members."
Benchmark Chicago corn rose to an all-time high on Friday
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its production
estimate 17 percent.
The United States uses 40 percent of its corn crop to
produce ethanol, drawing criticism for using food for fuel when
hunger is widespread in some poorer countries.
"They (G20) might talk about the U.S. ethanol mandate
requirements, but I don't seem them making any massive responses
at the moment. They don't have a lot of tools at their
disposal," said analyst Muktadir Ur Rahman Of Capital Economics.
The U.N.'s food agency stepped up pressure on the United
States on Friday to change its biofuel policies, arguing it was
more important to grow crops for food rather than fuel.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation's food index
jumped 6 percent in July to higher than in 2008 and the FAO
warned against the kind of export bans, tariffs and buying
binges that worsened the surge four years ago.
EU BIOFUELS VERSUS FOOD
The European Commission has also faced extensive criticism
of its biofuel policy for using land otherwise devoted to food
crops. Scientists have also argued that the policy fails to
achieve its environmental goals.
A French agriculture ministry official said countries on the
conference the call would decide whether to convene the first
meeting of the Rapid Response Forum. The body was created last
year to promote early discussion among decision-makers about
abnormal market conditions, with the aim of avoiding unilateral
action.
"If the situation requires it, a meeting of the Rapid
Response Forum could be called as soon as the start of
September," the official said, adding that the forum could hold
its discussions in person or by a conference call.
A Commission spokesman said its agriculture department was
"following the situation on a daily basis" and that the
Commission would be involved should the G20's Rapid Response
Forum decide to meet.
"Silos are full. There are absolutely no shortages in
Europe," he added.
Joseph Glauber, chief economist at the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, echoed this view.
"The good news is that global wheat and rice stocks are more
plentiful than in 2007/08, but less corn and soybean meal means
more wheat feeding (to livestock)," he said.
Glauber said there had been "discussions" about possibly
convening a Forum meeting at the same time as a regularly
planned gathering in October.
BIOFUEL PRESSURE RISES
Charity Oxfam is among the groups campaigning for ministers
to agree on beginning to abolish mandates and targets for
biofuel production both in the EU and in the United States.
"In 2011, 11 intergovernmental agencies produced a report to
the G20 where it unequivocally said there was a link between
increasing biofuels production and food price rises and
recommended quite clearly that biofuels mandates and targets
should be scrapped," said Hannah Stoddart, head of economic
justice at Oxfam Great Britain.
France, the United States and Mexico will discuss a report
on agricultural prices requested by France last month and
compiled by the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS).
This system, created last year under France's presidency of
the G20, is designed to share information on crop prices with a
view to averting a repetition of the 2008 food crisis.
France currently presides over both the forum and the AMIS
system, which is based at the FAO in Rome. The United States
will take the reins in October.
"France ... and the United States remain attentive to any
new fact that could justify a meeting of the Rapid Response
Forum," French Agricultural Minister Stephane Le Foll said in a
statement on Monday.
The forum has no power to impose binding decisions on member
states, but it is hoped that discussion can discourage countries
from taking unilateral action.
Russia banned grain exports for almost a year after a severe
drought two years ago. Weather problems this year have fueled
speculation it could resort to export curbs again. However,
French officials have said that Russia has given reassuring
indicators in contacts through the AMIS system.
"The aim is to talk about the situation and avoid measures
like export embargoes, which would be damaging for everyone,"
the French official said.