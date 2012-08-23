* Sent letter to G20 to urge action on grain prices
* Five measures include easing export controls on food items
* Suggests to impose more regulation over market speculation
SEOUL, Aug 23 South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak sent on Thursday a letter to G20 members calling on
them to step up joint action to stabilise international grain
prices, the presidential office said.
Lee suggested five measures including that the Group of 20
countries should work together to ease export controls on food
items and impose more regulation over market speculation in raw
materials, the office said.
The worst drought in half a century in the United States and
poor crops from the Black Sea bread basket have lifted prices of
corn, wheat and soybeans. The price of rice - a staple in Asia
and parts of Africa - has not been affected.
"Today we face another risk of surging global food prices,
which is hindering the global economic recovery," Lee's office
quoted him as saying in the letter to fellow G20 members.
"Of course, a food crisis could lead to consequences more
dire than that of an oil and energy crisis, threatening the
survival of the poor and vulnerable of developing countries,
particularly low-income countries. We must respond urgently to
prevent such a crisis."
Lee said G20 members should "redouble efforts" to increase
agricultural production and productivity, and modify biofuel
policies to cushion supply shocks, the office added.
The Group of 20 will decide this week whether to convene an
emergency meeting of its Rapid Response Forum, created last year
under the French presidency of the G20 to respond to abnormal
market conditions.
Global financial lenders are advising countries to prepare
for the possibility of higher food bills in coming months, but
for the moment the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
see few signs of a widespread food price crisis like in 2007/08.