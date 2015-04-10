By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 10 Sales of medically important
antibiotics in the United States for use in livestock jumped by
20 percent between 2009 and 2013, federal regulators reported on
Friday, data that is sure to feed the national debate about the
growth of drug-resistant bacteria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that domestic
sales and distribution for such drugs approved for use in
cattle, chickens, hogs and other food animals increased 3
percent between 2012 and 2013, according to the annual report.
Public health advocates, along with some lawmakers and
scientists, have criticized the long-standing practice of using
antibiotics in livestock, saying it is fueling the rise of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Agribusinesses defend the
practice, saying animal drugs are needed to help keep cattle,
pigs and chickens healthy, and increase production of meat for
U.S. consumers.
Last month, the White House issued a sweeping plan to slow
the growing and deadly problem of antibiotic resistance over the
next five years. While the plan set clear goals for reducing
such infections in humans, there were no such specific limits
created for the agricultural sector.
How U.S. meat producers are using such drugs, and how much
they are used on certain animal classes, is not publicly known.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said it is planning to begin
collecting more detailed data on antibiotics used on farms, a
potential precursor to setting targets for reducing use of the
drugs in animals.
In 2013, the FDA released guidelines for drug makers and
agricultural companies to voluntarily phase out antibiotic use
as a growth enhancer in livestock. The agency said those
guidelines were an effort to stem the surge in resistance to
certain antibiotics.
The FDA's summary report on antimicrobial drug sales for use
