(Corrects first paragraph to specify type of antibiotics)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 10 Sales of medically important
antibiotics in the United States for use in livestock jumped by
20 percent between 2009 and 2013, federal regulators said on
Friday, although recent statements by producers suggest those
figures could be dropping.
Between 2012 and 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said its annual report, domestic sales and distribution of
antibiotics approved for use in food animals increased 3
percent.
Companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Farms
have said in the past year, however, they have either reduced or
eliminated the use in checken barns and poultry hatcheries of
antibiotics used on humans.
"A lot of these announcements came in either late 2013 or in
2014, so we don't really expect to see that reflected in the
data we're looking at right now," said Gail Hansen, a senior
officer for Pew Charitable Trusts' antibiotic resistance
project. "At some point, though, we should be seeing a
decrease."
What specific antibiotics are being fed to which animals,
and in what volume and for what reasons, is not clear.
Trade group North American Meat Institute told Reuters it
supports the voluntary guidelines FDA released in 2013 for drug
makers and agricultural companies to phase out antibiotic use as
a growth enhancer in livestock.
However, "it is hard to glean much information about what
the (FDA) report means as far as the key issue of antibiotic
resistance is concerned," said Betsy Booren, the group's vice
president of scientific affairs.
Public health advocates, along with some lawmakers and
scientists, have criticized the long-standing practice of using
antibiotics in livestock, saying it is fueling the rise of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Agribusinesses defend the
practice, saying animal drugs are needed to help keep cattle,
pigs and chickens healthy, and increase production of meat for
U.S. consumers.
Though the FDA sales data is not current, Hansen said it
will help federal regulators create a baseline for their current
research efforts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to begin collecting
more detailed data on antibiotics used on farms in a potential
precursor to reducing use of such drugs in livestock. The agency
is awaiting funding approval for the research. The White House
recently issued a sweeping plan to slow antibiotic resistance
over the next five years.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter, Editing by Jo Winterbottom,
David Gregorio and Ted Botha)