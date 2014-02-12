CHICAGO Feb 12 A tailored mix of farming
technologies could significantly improve global food security by
mid-century as the world's population swells to a projected 9
billion and the risk of adverse weather from climate change
threatens crops and disrupts trade, according to a study
published on Wednesday.
Global corn yields could jump by as much as 67 percent by
2050, while wheat and rice yields may rise around 20 percent if
certain innovations are paired, the International Food Policy
Research Institute said in a study titled "Food Security in a
World of Natural Resource Scarcity."
Widespread adoption of technologies, including biotech
seeds, irrigation and no-till farming, could slice world food
prices by nearly half and cut food insecurity by as much as 36
percent, IFPRI said.
The study weighed the impacts of 11 different technologies
on corn, rice and wheat yields, crop prices, trade and world
hunger and found that certain combinations worked better than
others. The findings could help identify practices that
cash-strapped developing nations should target to combat hunger.
"The reality is that no single agricultural technology or
farming practice will provide sufficient food for the world in
2050," said Mark Rosegrant, the study's lead author.
Farmers in the developing world would see the biggest
overall yield gains. Drought-tolerant grain should be targeted
by producers in the Middle East and parts of Africa, Latin
America and the Caribbean, while heat-tolerant varieties offer
promising yield results in North America and South Asia, IFPRI
said.
Yield gains from specific technologies were higher when
combined with irrigation.
"We also find that a lot of these technologies can make
really large impacts on the environmental side," said Claudia
Ringler, co-author of the study.
"We find reductions in harvested area needed to feed the
world. We find much better outcomes on calorie availability, the
number of malnourished children and generally the population at
risk of hunger, and they use less natural resources," she said.
IFPRI parsed the world's arable farmland into 60 by 60
kilometer (37.3 by 37.3 mile) squares and gauged the impact of
11 different technologies and practices on yields of staple
grains corn, wheat and rice under two different climate change
scenarios.
Positive yield findings were then plugged into an economic
model that projected their impact on commodity prices, trade and
food security.
IFPRI found that no-till farming boosted corn yields by 20
percent. But when combined with irrigation, yields could rise 67
percent. Corn yields in Sub-Saharan Africa could double by 2050
with widespread adoption of irrigation and no-till.
Drought-tolerant corn could bolster yields by 13 percent in
the United States and China, the top two corn consumers.
Heat-tolerant varieties of wheat could raise grain yields by
17 percent and, when combined with irrigation, yields may jump
23 percent. Precision agriculture technology was found to boost
wheat yields by 25 percent.
Nutrient-efficient rice varieties could produce 22 percent
more grain, the study said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)