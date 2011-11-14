BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,775-1,850 1,775-1,850.
Wheat Dara 1,185-1,275 1,200-1,300.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,270-1,300 1,270-1,300.
Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475.
Sooji (per bag) 1,675-1,770 1,675-1,770.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300.
Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200.
Rice Permal 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,275 2,150-2,290.
I.R.-8 1,850-1,970 1,850-1,970.
Gram 3,400-3,800 3,350-3,760.
Peas Green 2,620-2,770 2,620-2,770.
Peas White 2,420-2,480 2,420-2,480.
Bajra 850-1,150 825-1,175.
Jowar white 1,625-1,750 1,625-1,750.
Maize 1,000-1,050 1,000-1,050.
Barley 1,125-1,275 1,125-1,275.
Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk)
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Jun 14 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part I): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATE Total Issue ===== =========== ANDHRA PRADESH 161228.3580 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1861.7920 ASSAM 16368.5300 BIHAR 65196.1200 CHATTISGARH 1