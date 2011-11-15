湯森路透與華爾街聊天服務公司Symphony締結夥伴關係
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,775-1,850 1,775-1,850.
Wheat Dara 1,185-1,275 1,185-1,275.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,270-1,300 1,270-1,300.
Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475.
Sooji (per bag) 1,675-1,800 1,675-1,770.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300.
Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200.
Rice Permal 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,275 2,150-2,275.
I.R.-8 1,850-1,970 1,850-1,970.
Gram 3,400-3,820 3,400-3,800.
Peas Green 2,620-2,770 2,620-2,770.
Peas White 2,420-2,480 2,420-2,480.
Bajra 850-1,200 850-1,150.
Jowar white 1,625-1,750 1,625-1,750.
Maize 1,000-1,050 1,000-1,050.
Barley 1,150-1,300 1,125-1,275.
Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
MANILA, June 14 China's iron ore futures tumbled to their weakest level in almost seven months on Wednesday, underlining concerns over surplus supply that has pulled down spot prices to their lowest in a year.