Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,650-1,900 1,650-1,900. Wheat Dara 1,220-1,260 1,220-1,260 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,340. Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600. Rice Permal 1,925-2,025 1,950-2,050. Rice Sela 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. I.R.-8 1,540-2,025 1,540-2,025. Gram 3,200-3,550 3,225-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,400-2,470 2,400-2,470. Bajra 840-1,040 850-1,100. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,050-1,060 1,050-1,060. Barley 1,150-1,300 1,150-1,300. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)