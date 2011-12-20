MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,625-1,825 1,625-1,825. Wheat Dara 1,210-1,220 1,200-1,210 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,225-1,400 1,225-1,400. Maida (per bag) 1,430-1,475 1,440-1,480. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400. Rice Permal 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,875. Rice Sela 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. I.R.-8 1,375-1,430 1,375-1,425. Gram 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Peas White 2,450-2,525 2,430-2,500. Bajra 850-950 850-950. Jowar white 1,675-1,775 1,675-1,775. Maize 1,150-1,175 1,150-1,175. Barley 1,150-1,300 1,150-1,300. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice