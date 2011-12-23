BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,625-1,825 1,625-1,825. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,200-1,375 1,210-1,390. Maida (per bag) 1,320-1,460 1,320-1,460. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400. Rice Permal 1,815-1,825 1,825-1,840. Rice Sela 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. I.R.-8 1,350-1,415 1,350-1,415. Gram 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Peas White 2,450-2,510 2,450-2,525. Bajra 850-950 850-950. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,175. Barley 1,150-1,300 1,150-1,300. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.