MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,625-1,825 1,625-1,825. Wheat Dara 1,225-1,250 1,200-1,225 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,200-1,375 1,200-1,375. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,475 1,320-1,460. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400. Rice Permal 1,815-1,825 1,815-1,825. Rice Sela 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. I.R.-8 1,360-1,420 1,350-1,415. Gram 3,240-3,570 3,250-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Peas White 2,450-2,510 2,450-2,510. Bajra 840-940 850-950. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160. Barley 1,150-1,300 1,150-1,300. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice