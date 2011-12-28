Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,625-1,825 1,625-1,825. Wheat Dara 1,225-1,250 1,225-1,250 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,200-1,385 1,190-1,375. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,475 1,325-1,475. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400. Rice Permal 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810. Rice Sela 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. I.R.-8 1,360-1,420 1,360-1,420. Gram 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Peas White 2,450-2,510 2,450-2,510. Bajra 850-950 860-960. Jowar white 1,670-1,770 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160. Barley 1,140-1,290 1,150-1,300. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)