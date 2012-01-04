Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,235-1,375 1,230-1,370. Maida (per bag) 1,300-1,320 1,300-1,320. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Rice Sela 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150. I.R.-8 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400. Gram 3,335-3,685 3,325-3,675. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,400-2,410 2,390-2,400. Bajra 1,015-1,025 1,010-1,015. Jowar white 1,825-2,000 1,825-2,000. Maize 1,325-1,345 1,325-1,345. Barley 1,140-1,290 1,140-1,290. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)