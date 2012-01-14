Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Wheat Dara 1,150-1,225 1,150-1,225 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,380 1,250-1,380. Maida (per bag) 1,300-1,325 1,300-1,325. Sooji (per bag) 1,425-1,475 1,420-1,460. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Rice Sela 2,100-2,140 2,100-2,140. I.R.-8 1,300-1,355 1,300-1,355. Gram 3,340-3,720 3,350-3,725. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475. Bajra 1,025-1,050 1,025-1,050. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,825-2,000. Maize 1,300-1,325 1,300-1,325. Barley 1,125-1,225 1,150-1,260. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.