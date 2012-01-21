GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Wheat Dara 1,250-1,300 1,225-1,275 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,350 1,325-1,350. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,475. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,825-1,875 1,800-1,850. Rice Sela 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175. I.R.-8 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425. Gram 3,280-3,625 3,280-3,675. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500. Bajra 1,050-1,900 1,050-1,900. Jowar white 1,775-1,900 1,750-1,875. Maize 1,300-1,330 1,300-1,330. Barley 1,125-1,225 1,125-1,225. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.