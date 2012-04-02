Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,675-2,150 1,675-2,150. Wheat Dara 1,260-1,360 1,260-1,360 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300. Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,575 1,550-1,575. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,250-4,500 4,250-4,500. Rice Permal 1,775-2,075 1,775-2,075. Rice Sela 2,100-2,130 2,100-2,130. I.R.-8 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,400. Gram 3,600-3,850 3,600-3,900. Peas Green 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,725. Peas White 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750. Bajra 1,025-1,125 1,025-1,125. Jowar white 1,900-2,100 1,925-2,125. Maize 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475. Barley 1,050-1,250 1,065-1,265. Guwar 2,200-2,800 2,200-2,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.