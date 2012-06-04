Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,100 1,850-2,150. Wheat Dara 1,150-1,250 1,160-1,260 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,200-1,330 1,200-1,330. Maida (per bag) 1,275-1,375 1,285-1,385. Sooji (per bag) 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-6,500 5,100-6,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300. Rice Sela 2,140-2,240 2,150-2,250. I.R.-8 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Gram 3,645-3,740 3,645-3,740. Peas Green 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Peas White 2,500-3,600 2,500-3,600. Bajra 1,050-1,175 1,100-1,200. Jowar white 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200. Maize 1,320-1,460 1,320-1,460. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487