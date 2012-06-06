Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Wheat Dara 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,225-1,350 1,200-1,330. Maida (per bag) 1,275-1,375 1,285-1,385. Sooji (per bag) 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-6,500 5,100-6,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300. Rice Sela 2,150-2,250 2,150-2,250. I.R.-8 1,300-1,400 1,310-1,410. Gram 3,650-3,750 3,645-3,740. Peas Green 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700. Peas White 2,500-3,600 2,500-3,600. Bajra 1,050-1,175 1,050-1,175. Jowar white 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,325-1,450. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.