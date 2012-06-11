Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 09, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09 Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand.