BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,375 1,250-1,375. Maida (per bag) 1,275-1,375 1,275-1,375. Sooji (per bag) 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,600 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-6,500 5,100-6,500. Rice Permal 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250. Rice Sela 2,150-2,250 2,150-2,250. I.R.-8 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Gram 3,800-4,300 3,700-3,800. Peas Green 2,675-2,800 2,675-2,800. Peas White 2,500-3,600 2,500-3,600. Bajra 1,050-1,175 1,050-1,175. Jowar white 2,060-2,250 2,060-2,250. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,225-1,350 1,325-1,425. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09 Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand.