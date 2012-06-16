BRIEF-Reliance Industries commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar
* Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,325 1,240-1,300. Maida (per bag) 1,300-1,360 1,300-1,360. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,580 1,500-1,580. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 3,600-6,500 3,600-6,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,250 1,900-2,300. Rice Sela 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. I.R.-8 1,350-1,600 1,300-1,550. Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200. Peas Green 2,900-4,000 2,900-4,000. Peas White 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Bajra 1,100-1,200 1,050-1,175. Jowar white 1,450-2,000 1,450-2,000. Maize 1,150-1,600 1,150-1,600. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.