Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,700-2,000 1,600-1,900. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,225-1,350 1,250-1,325. Maida (per bag) 1,300-1,360 1,300-1,360. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,580 1,500-1,580. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 3,600-6,500 3,600-6,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,250 1,825-2,225. Rice Sela 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. I.R.-8 1,300-1,550 1,350-1,600. Gram 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250. Peas Green 3,000-4,000 2,900-4,000. Peas White 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Bajra 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150. Jowar white 1,425-2,125 1,425-2,125. Maize 1,150-1,600 1,150-1,600. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.