Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Wheat Dara 1,235-1,375 1,225-1,370 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,260-1,360 1,250-1,350. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,425 1,325-1,425. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 3,600-6,500 3,600-6,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250. Rice Sela 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. I.R.-8 1,325-1,575 1,300-1,550. Gram 3,250-4,200 3,200-4,150. Peas Green 3,000-3,800 3,000-3,800. Peas White 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950. Bajra 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Jowar white 1,450-2,150 1,450-2,150. Maize 1,200-1,650 1,200-1,650. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.