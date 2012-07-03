Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,600-2,400 1,600-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,125-1,225 1,175-1,250. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,280-1,420 1,280-1,420. Maida (per bag) 1,350-1,425 1,360-1,440. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,590 1,500-1,590. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600. Rice Permal 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Rice Sela 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,560-1,610 1,550-1,600. Gram 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500. Peas Green 2,950-2,975 2,950-2,975. Peas White 2,780-2,800 2,780-2,800. Bajra 1,000-1,100 1,000-1,100. Jowar white 2,040-2,175 2,050-2,200. Maize 1,050-1,060 1,050-1,060. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.