BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,450 1,800-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,360-1,500 1,370-1,510. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,400 1,340-1,410. Sooji (per bag) 1,525-1,600 1,500-1,590. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,500-6,600 6,400-6,500. Rice Permal 2,100-2,200 2,050-2,150. Rice Sela 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,540-1,610 1,540-1,610. Gram 3,600-4,400 3,500-4,200. Peas Green 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950. Peas White 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. Bajra 1,050-1,150 1,050-1,150. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,075-1,125 1,050-1,100. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.