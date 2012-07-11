Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,500 1,800-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,225-1,325 1,200-1,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,360-1,500 1,360-1,500. Maida (per bag) 1,350-1,425 1,325-1,400. Sooji (per bag) 1,525-1,600 1,525-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600. Rice Permal 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Rice Sela 2,450-2,550 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,540-1,610 1,540-1,610. Gram 3,600-4,400 3,600-4,400. Peas Green 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950. Peas White 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. Bajra 1,025-1,125 1,050-1,150. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,075-1,125 1,075-1,125. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.