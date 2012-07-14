Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,450 1,825-2,475. Wheat Dara 1,225-1,325 1,210-1,310. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,350-1,475 1,350-1,475. Maida (per bag) 1,325-1,425 1,350-1,425. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600. Rice Permal 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Rice Sela 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,550-1,625 1,550-1,625. Gram 3,700-4,500 3,600-4,425. Peas Green 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900. Peas White 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. Bajra 1,050-1,150 1,010-1,110. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,050-1,125 1,075-1,125. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.