Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,800 2,100-2,800. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-195 185-195. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Maida (per bag) 1,840-1,950 1,850-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,850-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,550-6,650 6,550-6,650. Rice Permal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. Rice Sela 2,600-2,750 2,600-2,750. I.R.-8 1,550-1,650 1,540-1,640. Gram 4,825-5,220 4,825-5,220. Peas Green 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200. Peas White 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100. Bajra 1,270-1,550 1,250-1,500. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.