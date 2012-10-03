BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,150-2,800 2,100-2,700. Wheat Dara 1,500-1,650 1,550-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-195 185-195. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,500-1,625 1,525-1,650. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,150. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000. Rice Permal 2,210-2,425 2,210-2,425. Rice Sela 2,675-2,800 2,650-2,775. I.R.-8 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625. Gram 5,000-5,510 4,970-5,420. Peas Green 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,225. Peas White 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Bajra 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,650. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade