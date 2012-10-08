Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,925-2,115 1,955-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,465-1,475 1,465-1,475. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-225 210-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,620-1,660 1,620-1,660. Maida (per bag) 1,810-1,830 1,800-1,820. Sooji (per bag) 1,945-2,045 1,945-2,045. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600. Rice Permal 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,050. Rice Sela 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. I.R.-8 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Gram 4,400-4,450 4,375-4,420. Peas Green 2,530-2,900 2,825-2,850. Peas White 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725. Bajra 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,250-1,250 1,250-1,250. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.