MEDIA-Process followed for online marketplace set up against policies, Microsoft tells India govt - Economic Times
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,915-2,115 1,900-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,450-1,470 1,465-1,475. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-225 210-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,825. Sooji (per bag) 1,925-2,025 1,925-2,025. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600. Rice Permal 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Rice Sela 2,450-2,560 2,450-2,550. I.R.-8 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Gram 4,410-5,550 4,450-5,500. Peas Green 2,550-2,925 2,530-2,900. Peas White 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725. Bajra 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,250-1,250 1,250-1,250. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 4 After his sizzling finish at the Memorial tournament in Ohio on Sunday saw him vault into a tie for second place, Anirban Lahiri may be regretting his decision to withdraw from U.S. Open sectional qualifying.