Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,425-1,475 1,475-1,500. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-225 210-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675. Maida (per bag) 1,840-1,910 1,840-1,910. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600. Rice Permal 1,950-2,050 1,975-2,075. Rice Sela 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Gram 4,550-4,625 4,520-4,620. Peas Green 2,550-2,925 2,550-2,925. Peas White 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Bajra 1,150-1,175 1,150-1,175. Jowar white 2,100-2,325 2,125-2,350. Maize 1,250-1,250 1,250-1,250. Barley 1,325-1,625 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.