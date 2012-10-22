BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-230 210-225. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,925 1,850-1,925. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600. Rice Permal 1,975-2,075 1,950-2,050. Rice Sela 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. I.R.-8 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Gram 4,560-4,630 4,560-4,630. Peas Green 2,540-2,850 2,550-2,925. Peas White 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Bajra 1,150-1,180 1,150-1,180. Jowar white 2,100-2,325 2,100-2,325. Maize 1,250-1,250 1,250-1,250. Barley 1,325-1,625 1,325-1,625. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share