BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,250 1,900-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,400-1,480 1,450-1,525. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-230 215-230. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,640 1,625-1,650. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,875 1,800-1,875. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600. Rice Permal 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Rice Sela 2,425-2,545 2,450-2,550. I.R.-8 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Gram 4,580-4,680 4,575-4,675. Peas Green 2,540-2,850 2,540-2,850. Peas White 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Bajra 1,180-1,200 1,180-1,200. Jowar white 2,100-2,325 2,100-2,325. Maize 1,250-1,300 1,225-1,280. Barley 1,325-1,625 1,325-1,625. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.