TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Mar 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,825-1,925 1,850-1,900. Atta Chakki (per 10 kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,950. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700. Rice Permal 2,350-2,425 2,350-2,425. Rice Sela 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. I.R.-8 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800. Gram 3,300-4,220 3,375-4,175. Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,725-2,825. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,375-1,650 1,375-1,650. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,650. Barley 1,425-1,575 1,420-1,570. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. .. Source: Delhi grain market traders.