TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Mar 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,850-1,950 1,825-1,925. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700. Rice Permal 2,350-2,425 2,350-2,425. Rice Sela 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. I.R.-8 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Gram 3,350-4,320 3,300-4,220. Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,725-2,825. Peas White 2,850-3,100 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,375-1,650 1,375-1,650. Jowar white 2,150-2,250 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,600. Barley 1,425-1,575 1,425-1,575. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)