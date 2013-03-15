Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,150-2,650 2,150-2,650. Wheat Dara 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,825-1,925. Sooji (per bag) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700. Rice Permal 2,375-2,450 2,375-2,450. Rice Sela 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. I.R.-8 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Gram 3,400-4,350 3,355-4,325. Peas Green 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Peas White 2,850-3,150 2,850-3,150. Bajra 1,350-1,600 1,370-1,650. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,250. Maize 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,600. Barley 1,400-1,500 1,420-1,550. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.