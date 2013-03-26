Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300. Wheat Dara 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,775-1,650 1,775-1,650. Maida (per bag) 1,775-1,875 1,775-1,875. Sooji (per bag) 1,775-2,025 1,875-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,225-2,300 2,225-2,300. Rice Sela 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,410-3,970 3,500-4,000. Peas Green 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Jowar white 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,520-1,550. Barley 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.