India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Mar 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Sooji (per bag) 1,770-2,020 1,775-2,025. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,325-3,425 3,350-3,450. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,355-3,925 3,425-4,015. Peas Green 2,700-2,775 2,700-2,775. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Jowar white 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,475-1,625 1,475-1,625. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India