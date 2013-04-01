Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,575-1,625 1,550-1,600. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,725-1,825 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,755-1,855 1,750-1,850. Sooji (per bag) 1,775-2,025 1,770-2,020. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,325-3,425 3,325-3,425. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,375-3,950 3,355-3,925. Peas Green 2,700-2,775 2,700-2,775. Peas White 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Jowar white 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,470-1,620 1,475-1,625. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.