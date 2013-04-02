BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,540-1,595 1,575-1,625. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,725-1,825 1,725-1,825. Maida (per bag) 1,755-1,855 1,755-1,855. Sooji (per bag) 1,775-2,015 1,775-2,025. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300. Rice Sela 3,320-3,415 3,325-3,425. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,375-3,950 3,375-3,950. Peas Green 2,700-2,775 2,700-2,775. Peas White 2,550-2,600 2,600-2,650. Bajra 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,150-2,350. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,470-1,620 1,470-1,620. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee