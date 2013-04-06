TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Apr 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,555-1,600 1,555-1,600. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,730-1,830 1,740-1,840. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,765-1,865. Sooji (per bag) 1,775-2,015 1,775-2,015. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,275-2,325 2,275-2,325. Rice Sela 3,370-3,450 3,370-3,450. I.R.-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850. Gram 3,390-3,950 3,415-3,970. Peas Green 2,700-2,775 2,700-2,775. Peas White 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600. Bajra 1,445-1,510 1,445-1,510. Jowar white 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Maize 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Barley 1,470-1,620 1,470-1,620. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.